Vehicle hits gas meter, prompts evacuation of 2 businesses in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) -- At least two businesses evacuated employees after a vehicle crashed into a gas meter, causing a leak Friday afternoon in Castle Shannon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. along Grove Road.

First responders rushed to the scene. An aerial view showed an EMS tent set up in the parking lot of a nearby gas station. A fire truck and police cars were also on the scene.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.