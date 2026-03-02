Casa San José says ICE has ramped up immigration efforts in Pittsburgh area

A non-profit community resource center in Pittsburgh that advocates for Latinos said recent actions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have left the community paralyzed with fear.

According to Casa San José, some people are afraid to leave their homes. Since this time last year, Casa San José said ICE has appeared to ramp up its efforts in the area.

"The effect is terrible. People don't want to leave their houses," said Matt Jordan, Casa San José's lead community organizer.

Jordan said community members and organizers have seen ICE officers drive around neighborhoods in what they consider to be an act of intimidation. They say they've also seen people detained near sensitive locations, including schools.

"I think that's very intentional because what they are trying to do is amplify their presence and appear much larger than they actually are," Jordan said.

According to Jordan, no matter their immigration status or criminal record, community members are scared. In February, Oakmont father Jose Flores was arrested while getting ready to take his daughter to school. Local leaders said Flores was here legally on a valid work visa with an affirmative pending asylum case. He was released days later.

Most recently, a Sewickley man seeking asylum with felony charges was taken into custody. Congressman Chris Deluzio said Guedes da Silva had a work authorization, but ICE said that employment authorization doesn't confer any legal status.

Currently, Casa San José said its volunteers are working virtually for the safety of community members. The group says its emergency response line receives 50 to 150 calls a week, the majority of them being ICE-related.

However, through all this, Jordan said neighbors have been stepping up for each other.

"We're seeing Pittsburgh's true character," he told KDKA. "We're seeing that people here really care about their neighbors. Through all of the ugliness, it's been something really beautiful."

Much of the organization's work now focuses on teaching community members their rights and addressing concerns around ICE activity.

KDKA reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security on Monday afternoon but has not heard back.