Group holds training in Pittsburgh about knowing your rights as ICE raid witness

A national group held a training in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for people who want to respond to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and activities, encouraging them to become an "ethical witness."

Frontline Dignity, a Pittsburgh-based immigration rights group, held "rapid response training" at Shadyside Presbyterian Church, as hundreds of people filled the pews.

"Knowing your rights is extremely important," said Jaime Martinez, the executive director of Frontline Dignity.

Those rights were on full display on Tuesday night as people came to hear what they legally can and cannot do at an ICE raid as witnesses.

"Everybody has a right to record law enforcement," Martinez said. "That's a matter of safety for the person that is being detained in a specific circumstance, as well as an accountability mechanism to ensure that civil rights violations aren't happening. Or if they are happening, that there's accountability," Martinez said.

Frontline Dignity also brought public defenders to speak to the crowd about their rights. They told them they are allowed to ask officers or agents for their badge numbers, that they can curse at them, and that they can even "throw the bird and flip them off."

However, Joseph Patrick Murphy, a Pittsburgh-based immigration attorney, said that while the last part is technically legal, it is not a good idea. He added that while people generally can film law enforcement, there are exceptions, such as during an undercover operation.

"Don't interfere or obstruct with law enforcement. That is not something that we want," Martinez said. "What you can do is center the needs of the vulnerable."

The public defenders at the event told the crowd that they should not physically touch or get in between agents. They told people to collect as much info as they can about those being detained and pass it along to groups like Frontline Dignity.

"So the idea is that people take accountability for what's going on in their own community," Martinez said.

He said Frontline Dignity wants people to do everything they lawfully can to help people in need.

"Everybody has the right to exercise their free speech, and we are teaching through Frontline Dignity as well to affirm the dignity of each and every person," Martinez said.

KDKA reached out to ICE for comment and did not hear back on Tuesday night.