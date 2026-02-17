Oakmont passes resolution barring borough from working with ICE on non-criminal investigations

Oakmont Borough Council passed a resolution barring the borough from working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on non-criminal investigations.

The resolution was passed with a unanimous vote during a meeting on Tuesday. The council said it includes not working with agents from ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

"Our council is taking a position," said Scot Fodi, the borough manager. "We are protecting our residents regardless of where they are from or where they started."

The resolution comes after federal immigration agents detained Oakmont resident Jose Flores earlier this month. Local leaders said Flores was here legally on a valid work visa with an affirmative pending asylum case. He was later released.

"I'm so proud of Oakmont and all the residents of Oakmont for doing what they are doing and our council," Oakmont resident Christa Bartos said.

During Tuesday's meeting, Oakmont Police Chief Michael Ford addressed the resolution, reiterating that his department will cooperate with any agency in a criminal investigation.

"We will always cooperate when it comes to criminal offenses," Ford said. "They have been invaluable. We respect their safety as well."

Oakmont Borough Council also passed a resolution on sending a letter to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons regarding the detainment of Flores. The council is asking for answers about why the Department of Homeland Security did not notify borough officials or the police department about conducting operations in the borough.

KDKA reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, but did not hear back on Tuesday.