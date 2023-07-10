Watch CBS News
Carson City Saloon temporarily closes its doors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular Pittsburgh bar is temporarily closing its doors. 

The Carson City Saloon said in a social media post on Monday afternoon that after Saturday's three shootings and the "careless activity that continues to go unchecked on Carson Street," owners decided to shut its doors on a temporary basis. 

The bar's owners are hoping to open by mid-August for football season. 

July 10, 2023

