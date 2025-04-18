Cars egged in multiple Allegheny County communities

Residents in several communities were out hunting for easter eggs on Friday, and not in a good way.

Cars were egged overnight in Glassport, Port Vue, Liberty and Forward Township, leaving owners scrambling to clean up Friday morning.

"My main concern is getting it off now. I was going to take it to a car wash, but I'm like, I don't think it's going to come off. I said I was over there scrubbing it for a good 20 minutes, and at one point, kind of scrubbing it with my nail, because it was just, it was on there hard," said Forward Township resident Amanda Hiles.

Remnants of egg shells are now left scattered in driveways in front of homes in the 51 Estates neighborhood in Forward Township, and for some, even worse.

Richard Montgomery says he just spent Thursday evening shining up his car only to wake up to what he believes was an egg somehow smashed behind his license plate, making it even more difficult to clean up.

(Photo: KDKA)

"Right now, the sun's baking on it," he said. "I'm gonna have to scrub it tonight."

Ten miles north, residents in Port Vue, Glassport and Liberty say they were also hit, with some eggs even chipping their paint, leaving many wanting to know who is behind the rotten prank.

"It's a serious offense, vandalizing people's property, and it's just sad, because I know a lot of elderly people live around here, and they don't have the time to go out scrubbing their car like I did. So it's just, it's not nice," Hiles said.

"They weren't friends, the people that lead you into this kind of activity. That's all I could say, is find something else to do with your time," Montgomery said.

Port Vue police say they've received multiple calls about this. They're asking residents to check their doorbell cameras for any footage of those behind it and report it to police.