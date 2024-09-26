Carnegie police say thieves are getting into unlocked cars

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Carnegie police are warning residents to lock their cars, saying the same alleged thieves keep getting into vehicles.

"This day and age, you have to lock your doors. We've been preaching it," said Carnegie Police Chief Jeffrey Kennedy.

According to police, a family of thieves is walking around ransacking cars that are unlocked. Investigators say Monday night into Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday, 10 to 12 cars were targeted.

The police department posted on Facebook, saying every car was unlocked.

"There have been postings on Carnegie Communities where one individual encourages everyone to leave their cars unlocked because this individual is claiming car windows are smashed out. This information is false," the Facebook post says.

Chief Kennedy said the group is known to them.

"We've had contact with them Monday, and all of a sudden, our vehicles are broken into. Every community they go into, this is what happens," Kennedy said.

Vehicles were targeted on Huron Street, Reamer Avenue and Bell Avenue. The thieves allegedly stole anything from change to Play Stations.

Kennedy said they've arrested some members of the group before, but they've been released.

"The problem is we arrest them, they get out in the day and they're the same next day, they're breaking into cars again," he said.

"I think the courts look it as a minor offense, but the problem is it's a repeated offense," he added.

Carnegie police are asking everyone to lock their doors, and if residents see suspicious activity, call 911.