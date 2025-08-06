Carnegie Science Center launching new name in September

More than a year after a massive $65 million donation, the Carnegie Science Center is ready to relaunch with a new name.

The Carnegie Science Center announced on Wednesday that it will close for "final preparations" from Sept. 2-12, reopening on Sept. 13 as the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Science Center. It's getting a new name after the Kamin family last January made the largest donation ever since the original contribution from founder Andrew Carnegie.

To celebrate, there will be free general admission on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free movies in The Rangos Giant Cinema and free Buhl Planetarium shows. There will also be live science demonstrations, giveaways and sneak peeks at exhibits yet to come.

"Realizing the vision for the new Kamin Science Center will be a boost that inspires every generation through the power of science," Jason Brown, the Henry Buhl Jr. director of the Science Center and vice president of Carnegie Museums, said in a news release.

"Thanks to the transformational generosity of Dan and Carole Kamin, the new name will honor our shared belief that science is for everyone. This moment reflects the beginning of a new era for the Science Center and reaffirms our mission to connect people and science and ignite curiosity that endures for a lifetime."

Dan and Carole Kamin also recently made a donation of $11.5 million to the Heinz History Center, allowing kids to get free admission year-round.