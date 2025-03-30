Carnegie Science Center unveils new BNY Fab Lab

The Carnegie Science Center has unveiled a newly redesigned BNY Fab Lab, further elevating the digital fabrication studio.

The new space is on the third floor of the Science Center's main building. It offers "expanded access, cutting-edge technology, and hands-on experiences," according to a press release from the Science Center.

Visitors can get experience with tools like laser cutters for engraving and cutting wood, acrylic, and other materials, 3D printers for creating models and prototypes, vinyl cutters for making stickers, decals, and custom designs, and computer numerical control routers for woodworking and custom projects, the press release said.

"Unlike traditional workshops that focus solely on the final product, BNY Fab Lab emphasizes skill-building and confidence in the creative process for both visitors familiar with digital design tools and those new to but eager to explore new technology," said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., Director of Carnegie Science Center. "We're expanding programming, introducing the latest technology, and providing an entirely new way for visitors to engage with digital fabrication."

"We are proud to support Carnegie Science Center in expanding access to cutting-edge technology and hands-on learning," said Eric Boughner, Chairman, BNY Pennsylvania. "With this reimaged space and the most advanced tools, BNY Fab Lab will continue to inspire the next generation of creators, engineers, and entrepreneurs – right here in Pittsburgh and beyond."

BNY Fab Lab will be open daily and included with general admission. The space officially opened to the public on March 29.