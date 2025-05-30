Carnegie Mellon's international students watch Trump's battle with Harvard

As a world leader in the computer sciences, artificial intelligence and robotics, CMU attracts students from around the world. Some 14,000 international students make up 44% of CMU's student body — the second highest percentage of any school in the country.

Students like Koharu Matsuki — a rising junior in biomedical engineering from Japan — is closely watching the Trump administration's battle with Harvard University to prevent the future enrollment of any more international students. The administration has put all other universities on notice.

"Is there fear among the international students that they may not be able to come back?" KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan asked.

"I feel like yes, in a way," said Matsuki. "I feel like it's more just like uncertainty. We just don't know."

"It feels surreal but also real at the same time," Matsuki added.

Most of CMU's international students are from China, and just this week, the State Department announced new measures to review visa applicants' social media posts and reject any with Communist connections.

"The United States is putting America first by beginning to revoke visas of Chinese students, as warranted, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Carnegie Mellon declined comment, saying: "Since these matters are in a constant state of change, we're still analyzing the most recent developments and can't speak to them at this time."

But the university depends on this large enrollment, since the vast majority of the international students do not get financial aid and pay the full tuition of $64,000 a year. And the city's economic leaders say reducing their number would sorely impact the local economy. Many have stayed after graduation and some have started companies and businesses. Squirrel Hill is now 18% Asian, reflected in the businesses along Forbes Avenue.

"If CMU wasn't bringing in international students, we wouldn't have the kind of business district that we have now. Who knows what would have happened," said Mardi Isler of the Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition.

"It's hard not to believe that international students are a vital part of American universities and all the work that's being done here," Matsuki said.

Uncertainty is the word among the international students as the administration's moves against universities have provoked court fights. But they say they'll just keep about their studies until they hear otherwise.

