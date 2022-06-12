Watch CBS News
Carnegie Library's "Summer Reading" initiative has begun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's annual "Summer Reading" initiative kicked off today.

The festival included a scavenger hunt, a bounce house, and a used book sale. The event took place from noon until five.

It's all an effort to get kids of all ages to read as many books as they can this summer.

You can also receive a free book every time you visit a Carnegie Library. There are a couple of ways to log your books.

Each method has been listed here on KDKA's website.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 5:39 PM

