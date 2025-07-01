Heavy rain hits Pittsburgh area, leading to flash flooding in Carnegie

Storms pounded the area again and left a mess for many across the region. Not only did the storm send water gushing down roads in Carnegie, but it also knocked out power, forcing Duquesne Light crews to come out and address the situation.

It looked like a creek that overflowed its banks along Rosslyn Road in Carnegie. Just one problem: there's no creek there. That's just how much water was rushing down the hill after buckets poured from the sky early in the workday.

People who work nearby told KDKA-TV it was around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the rushing water came cascading down the hillside, dumping debris and blasting into anything in its path. It poured along the retaining wall, through parking lots and into the street. Cars were driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid the hazard as they climbed up the hill.

To make matters worse, power started sparking and eventually it went out. Nearby businesses shut down for the day and nearby neighbors were left without power after the storm. By the afternoon, it dried up, but debris was left behind, posing a few hazards for drivers. It ended up being passable.

Duquesne Light crews were out working on several utility poles to get the lights back on. Their outage map says people should get their power back this evening.