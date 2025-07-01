Watch CBS News

Carnegie hit by flash flooding

Storms pounded the area again and left a mess for many across the region. Not only did the storm send water gushing down roads in Carnegie, but it also knocked out power, forcing Duquesne Light crews to come out and address the situation.
