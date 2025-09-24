Pittsburgh-area dad charged with boarding bus, accusing kids of bullying his daughter

A Carnegie dad is facing charges after police said he got on a school bus and threatened kids he believed were bullying his third grade daughter.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Carlynton school police, 32-year-old Michael Woods Jr. climbed onto a bus on Aug. 29 and threatened students, swearing at them and demanding to know who was bullying his daughter.

Police said surveillance video showed Woods getting onto the bus near the intersections of Main and Chestnut Streets in Carnegie. Investigators said Woods could be seen walking past the driver and down the aisle before he started yelling at a group of students. When no one answered him, police said he got off the bus.

While talking to police, the Carnegie Elementary principal identified Woods as a parent of a third grader.

Woods is charged with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized school bus entry.

In a statement, the Carlynton superintendent confirmed that Woods boarded a bus without permission and was charged.

"Our first priority is, and will always be, the safety and welfare of our students," the statement said.

Citing an active investigation, the district said it can't comment further on the specifics of the case.

"The District continues to work closely with Monark Transportation Company and local law enforcement to maintain strict safety measures on all district transportation," the statement said.