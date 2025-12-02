Soul food restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side closing after 13 years

A popular soul food restaurant is closing its doors after 13 years of business on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Carmi Soul Food Restaurant announced Monday on its Facebook page that the business will officially close on Friday, December 12, adding that the decision to close came with deep reflection, gratitude, and a heavy heart.

"Carmi has always been more than a restaurant — it has been a place of family, comfort, celebration, and community," the restaurant said. "From our original dining room full of laughter and live jazz to the takeout kitchen that kept the soul-food heartbeat alive on the North Side, we have been blessed by every customer who walked through our doors, every catered event we touched, and every life we connected with along the way."

Carmi Soul Food Restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side announced it's closing after 13 years of business. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The restaurant said that Carmi will continue to serve the city through catering, private events, and pop-up locations.

"Soul food is in our DNA — and that part is not going anywhere," the restaurant said.

The restaurant said it wanted to thank the city of Pittsburgh for its support, love and standing by Carmi through growth, loss, triumph, and transition.

"To everyone who shared a meal with us: Thank you for watching," the restaurant said. "Thank you for tasting. Thank you for believing."