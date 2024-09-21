Suspect arrested for carjacking and chase on the North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after leading police on a car chase following a carjacking on the North Side.

According to Pittsburgh police, 20-year-old Aaron Morris was observed stealing a car in the area of Middle and East Ohio Streets.

He then led police on a chase on I-279 and into the city. That chase led through Oakland and into the Strip District.

Police then ended their pursuit due to a large number of pedestrians and other traffic.

The suspect then drove through downtown and to the North Side. He was ultimately taken into custody near E. North and Middle Street when the vehicle stopped working due to a remote stop through OnStar.

Once in custody, he told police he was under the influence of narcotics. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Morris is now facing several charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and other traffic-related charges.

The woman who he stole the vehicle from was not injured.