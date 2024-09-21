Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested for carjacking and chase on the North Side

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect in custody in carjacking
Suspect in custody in carjacking 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after leading police on a car chase following a carjacking on the North Side. 

According to Pittsburgh police, 20-year-old Aaron Morris was observed stealing a car in the area of Middle and East Ohio Streets. 

He then led police on a chase on I-279 and into the city. That chase led through Oakland and into the Strip District. 

Police then ended their pursuit due to a large number of pedestrians and other traffic. 

The suspect then drove through downtown and to the North Side. He was ultimately taken into custody near E. North and Middle Street when the vehicle stopped working due to a remote stop through OnStar. 

Once in custody, he told police he was under the influence of narcotics. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then taken to Allegheny County Jail. 

Morris is now facing several charges including robbery of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and other traffic-related charges. 

The woman who he stole the vehicle from was not injured. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.