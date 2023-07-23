Car strikes pedestrian in downtown Pittsburgh

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a car hit a person on the sidewalk in downtown Pittsburgh.

It happened on Penn Avenue, where police say an elderly driver accelerated across the intersection when they lost control and hit a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported in stable condition.

The driver was also taken to the hospital.

