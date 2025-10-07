Car slams into Pizza Hut in Harrison Township

Crash into Harrison Twp. Pizza Hut sends one person to the hospital

Crash into Harrison Twp. Pizza Hut sends one person to the hospital

One person was taken to the hospital when a car slammed into the Pizza Hut location in Harrison Township on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening at the store located along Freeport Road.

The restaurant suffered heavy damage on the side of the building as the front end of the car was sticking into the restaurant.

Citizens Hose Fire/Rescue/EMS

The Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company said it was on scene to assist the Harrison Hills and Citizens Hose fire companies with "shoring up the building and preparing the damage to be boarded up."

It's unclear right now how the crash happened.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unclear at this time, as well.