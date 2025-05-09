Car parked at Vereb Funeral Home in Harrison Township smashed by baseball bat

People begin to learn their pets were part of Pittsburgh funeral home case

A car parked behind Vereb Funeral Home in Harrison Township was damaged with a baseball bat, but police said the car belongs to a resident who doesn't have any ties to the business, which has been facing public backlash after the owner was charged in a $650,000 pet remains scheme.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Harrison Township police said they were called to the rear parking lot of Vereb Funeral Home on Freeport Road to investigate a report of criminal mischief.

Police said a nearby resident, who isn't affiliated with the funeral home, had parked their vehicle in the lot, and someone smashed it "with an apparent baseball bat" sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Investigators are now asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to call Harrison Township police and ask to speak with Officer Condron.

Emotions run high in pet cremains case

Emotions have been running high since Patrick Vereb, the owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial, was charged with throwing out the bodies of over 6,500 pets and giving their owners the ashes of other animals.

Pet owners have been left with questions, wondering whether they have their pets remains, and some have questioned if they even have ashes.

Through about 20 veterinary practices and businesses, prosecutors said Vereb collected hundreds of thousands of dollars from pet owners who were promised a private cremation for their pet.

But instead of performing the services, investigators said Vereb threw many of the pets out at a landfill, giving customers the ashes of other unknown animals.

Vereb is facing felony counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and deceptive business practices.