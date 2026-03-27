4 dead after car crashes into pond in Ohio

Four young people died after a car crashed into a pond in Ohio, authorities said.

Hermoiney Greenler, 19, Madison Yates, 21, Jonathan Bowling, 22, and Alexzandria Hickle, 22, were killed in the single-vehicle crash on Thursday night, CBS affiliate WTOL reported.

Officials reportedly said that Greenler crashed a Ford Focus into a pond just outside of Tiffin on State Route 18 around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said, according to the news outlet, that Greenler lost control of the car and hit a tree before crashing into the pond. The car was then partially submerged in the water.

Greenler, Yates and Bowling were pronounced dead at the scene. Hickle was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Citing state police, WTOL reported that Hickle was the only person in the vehicle wearing a seatbelt.

Greenler was a first-year student at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, the school said in a news release. She was studying psychology and criminology and minoring in business

"Although her time at Heidelberg was far too short, Hermoiney will be remembered for the light she brought to those around her and the impact she made in our community," the news release said.

In a post on Facebook, Terra State Community College in Fremont said Bowling was a computer information systems student.

"We hold all families and friends affected by this heartbreaking loss close in our thoughts and prayers," the post said.

The investigation into the crash continues. No other information was released on Friday.