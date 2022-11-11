Canonsburg VFD creates rain for Big Mac football practice

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - It's going to be a wet one under the Friday night lights, and with playoff spots on the line, one football coach got a little creative in helping his team prepare.

The Canon-McMillan coach called in the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department to help out at practice. The fire department said they used 30 gallons a minute to recreate rainy conditions.

We were happy to work with Coach Evans and our Big Mac Football Team helping them get what might be some realistic conditions for tomorrow's Playoff Game. A unique but hopefully a helpful way for them to prepare for the conditions tomorrow night Posted by Canonsburg VFD on Thursday, November 10, 2022

"We were happy to work with Coach Evans and our Big Mac Football Team helping them get what might be some realistic conditions," the fire department said on Facebook.

The remnants of Nicole could hit some areas with up to 3 inches of rain on Friday.

The 5-5 Big Macs are taking on the 9-1 North Allegheny Tigers.