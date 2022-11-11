Pittsburgh Weather: A soggy Friday as remnants from Hurricane Nicole linger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - By the end of the day, we could have seen the wettest day of the year for many places along with one of the wettest November days on record for Pittsburgh.

Daily average High: 53 Low: 36

Sunrise: 7:03 Sunset: 5:07

Today: Rain all day with little in the way of breaks. Big rain totals. Warm weather remains.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Today is a FAWD due to the big rain totals that are expected. Flood risk is low.

Aware: Both Saturday and Sunday will see precipitation. Saturday's fast-moving mid-level low rolls by, bringing afternoon rain showers that will change over to some spotty snow showers. Sunday morning snow due to lake effect snow. We could even see a squall alert (low chance).

Here we go! Today could be historic in many ways. Even after today, our weather pattern stays active for the weekend so you should stay as weather aware as possible. If it isn't plunging temps, then it is going to rain. If it isn't rain, it is going to be snow. If it isn't snow, it may be strong winds. All are expected to have an impact on residents of western Pa. throughout the weekend. Did I say I expect a busy weather weekend?

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Let's start with today. As of around 4 a.m. when this is being written, the center of what was Nicole is located in western Georgia, but the rain from Nicole has already arrived here. This is a massive system that is bringing rain to thirteen states. While there will be brief bursts of heavier rain, generally you should expect a relatively consistent moderate rain to continue for the day. Today will be that 'classic' rain day that you remember when you were a kid. I don't expect any severe weather here locally today with the biggest issue probably being clogged drains leading to some isolated flooding. Rain will last through midnight tonight.

KDKA Weather Center

We start Saturday dry with rain chances ramping up for the afternoon and evening. Saturday's rain will be caused by a mid-level low and cold front pushing through. Rain showers will probably be heavier than you are expecting. The rain will last from around 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. Winds will pick up behind the rain and some brief sleet showers and snow showers for a couple of hours. With the wind changing directions and being back out of the north behind Saturday's rain, lake-effect snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning. Some showers could be pretty heavy.

Now that we have that out of the way let's briefly talk about temps. Highs today will be back in the mid-60s with temperatures in the 40s and even 50s on Saturday ahead of the afternoon rain. Once the rain kicks in, temps will start to plunge with the rest of Saturday in the mid to low the 30s. Sunday highs will be in the upper 30s. Next week is looking chilly with the warmest day next week right now happening on Tuesday with a high of 44 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!