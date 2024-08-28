Multiple trailers caught fire overnight at Camping World RV Sales in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple trailers caught fire overnight at the Camping World RV Sales location along Rt. 356 in Westmoreland County.

The fires broke out just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to dispatchers.

Multiple trailers caught fire overnight at the Camping World RV Sales location along Rt. 356 in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed several burnt out trailers with fire crews and police still on scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

It's unclear what led up to the trailers catching fire or if the fires were intentionally set.

