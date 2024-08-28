Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple trailers caught fire overnight at Camping World RV Sales in Westmoreland County

By Mike Darnay, Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Multiple trailers caught fire overnight at the Camping World RV Sales location along Rt. 356 in Westmoreland County.

The fires broke out just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to dispatchers.

screenshot-2024-08-28-063439.png
Multiple trailers caught fire overnight at the Camping World RV Sales location along Rt. 356 in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County.  KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed several burnt out trailers with fire crews and police still on scene. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

It's unclear what led up to the trailers catching fire or if the fires were intentionally set.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.