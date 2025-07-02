Pittsburgh-area campgrounds fill up ahead of Fourth of July

Campground starting to fill up ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Campgrounds in western Pennsylvania are beginning to fill up ahead of the Fourth of July.

At Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County, KDKA found many campers just arriving and setting up on Wednesday afternoon. That included the Craig family. They were cooking mini hot dogs for their kids and burgers for the parents and grandparents.

"It has the potential to be the best Fourth of July yet," mom Catherine Craig said.

Their family likes to camp, but they had never camped during the Fourth of July weekend until Wednesday. She's hoping this is the start of a tradition.

The grandparents brought their RV from North Carolina. The kids are 2 and 4 years old.

"They're gonna go fishing, and hopefully they're gonna walk around and look for some birds and stuff," Craig said.

Not far away, the Nabozny family had a new camper and multiple tents set up.

"We're not big on shooting off fireworks. We just like being out to see all the natural beauty America has to offer," Logan Nabozny said.

For the Maryland-based family, the trip is about spending time with loved ones.

Jeff Crawford was responsible for building the fire. It took him a few attempts, as neither using bark as tinder nor a leaf blower worked. He admitted he does not go camping often.

"We've had this tent for three years, this is the first time we've gotten to use it," Crawford said.