Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward gives update on his future, says he isn't retiring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the offseason less than even a week old - some of the Steelers' biggest questions have already been answered, including the status of defensive tackle Cam Heyward and his future.

Leaving no doubt about it, Heyward put to rest the possibility of retirement.

"I hate to be blunt about it, but you know, I'm not retiring," Cam said on his show Not Just Football. "I would like to get my body healthy. I just played an entire season on one freaking leg where I could barely run for half the season."

“I love playing football, I want to play football. I’m not retiring.”



Following the Steelers' AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, Heyward made it clear the fire still burns.

"That's the thing that bugs me the most at night," Heyward said. "You know, not having the opportunity to win a Super Bowl. You know, seeing all my teammates before that have won it. Seeing the culture and tradition here. Every man should feel that way. It stings, you know, to be out of the playoffs, to not have a chance to continue to move on."

The six-time Pro Bowler also spoke at length about how injuries held him back this season.

"I don't like playing football that way," Heyward said. "You know, I don't ever want to cheat the game and I don't ever want to think I'm not going to be 100%, but that was the cards I was dealt this year."