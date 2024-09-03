Cam Heyward, Steelers agree to three-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive lineman Cam Heyward have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the new deal is worth $45 million, including $16 million guaranteed. In the post on the social media platform X, Fowler said, citing sources, that there is $29 million in new money.

The new deal allows Heyward to potentially finish his career in Pittsburgh. Heyward, whose contract was set to expire after this season, is now under contract through the 2027 season. He signed a four-year deal with Pittsburgh in September 2020.

"There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys," Heyward said, according to the team's website. "I want to be one of those one-helmet guys."

The 35-year-old Heyward was clear this offseason that he wanted a contract extension, skipping the first two weeks of organized team activities before later showing up for the voluntary activities. He attended mandatory minicamp and was on the field at Saint Vincent College for training camp.

Heyward, who was selected as one of the team's captains for the 2024 season on Monday, missed multiple games last season with a groin injury. He injured his groin in Week 1 and did not return until Week 9. In 11 games last season, Heyward had 33 tackles, three quarterback hits and 2 sacks.

After Pittsburgh was eliminated from the playoffs, Heyward shot down any retirement talks, saying he played "an entire season on one freaking leg where I could barely run for half the season."

Heyward also won the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award last season.