Steelers name Russell Wilson among 2024 team captains

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers named quarterback Russell Wilson as one of their captains for the 2024 season.

It's Wilson's first season in the black and gold after he was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this year. Steelers players voted him as one of their captains along with defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Miles Killebrew.

While it'll be Wilson's first time as the Steelers' captain, he previously led the Broncos and Seahawks, leading Seattle to a Super Bowl.

Wilson will be the team's Week 1 starter, coach Mike Tomlin announced last week. Wilson faced training camp competition from another offseason acquisition in former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

As for Steelers veteran Heyward, it'll be his 10th consecutive year as team captain. Watt has been captain in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and it's Killebrew's third time as the special teams captain.

The Steelers are heading into the season having lost all three of their preseason games. They face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. Their first home game is Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.