Steelers' Cameron Heyward wins Walter Payton Man of the Year award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

During the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, announced the Steelers captain as the winner of the award. Heyward was nominated for the sixth time this year.

According to the NFL, the award "recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field." It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after legendary Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

Each NFL team nominates one player "who has had a significant positive impact on his community," the NFL said.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award receives a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice, though all 32 nominees receive up to a $55,000 donation to their charity of choice.

"A phenomenal teammate and role model on and off the field Well deserved captain," teammate T.J. Watt posted to X, formerly Twitter, after Heyward won.

Other Steelers who have won the award include Franco Harris, Joe Greene, Lynn Swann and Jerome Bettis.

Heyward has spent all 13 years of his NFL career in Pittsburgh after being drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.