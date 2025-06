McKeesport restaurant goes up in flames

McKeesport restaurant goes up in flames

McKeesport restaurant goes up in flames

Crews were called to battle an early morning fire in McKeesport on Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., they were called to the 600 block of Eden Park Boulevard after receiving multiple reports of a building on fire.

Once they arrived, they found Cal's Cantina was on fire and observed flames and smoke inside of the building.

View of the damage inside the building McKeesport Firefighters IAFF Local 10/Facebook

Firefighters on the scene were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.