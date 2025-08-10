Four families displaced after massive fire spreads to multiple homes in Washington County

More than 20 displaced after apartment fire in Washington County

More than 20 displaced after apartment fire in Washington County

Four families and a total of 21 people have been displaced as a result of an apartment complex fire in Washington County on Saturday afternoon.

Several fire crews were needed in California Township to battle the flames at an apartment complex that ultimately spread to nearby homes around noon on Saturday.

The fire happened on Liberty Street and ultimately burned seven structures.

The fire caused flames and smoke to billow into the sky.

Charleroi Fire Department/Facebook

"I saw black smoke coming out of the side, and by the time I threw my clothes on and went outside, the whole garage was in flames," said James Robinson, a neighbor. "It didn't take long; within five minutes, that whole house was up."

No one was trapped inside at the time of the fire, and the cause is under investigation.