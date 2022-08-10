Caliente Pizza to open locations in Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The choice of pizza inside Acrisure Stadium just got a little more diverse.

Earlier this week, Caliente Pizza & Draft House announced they would open locations inside the Steelers' home field.

"Every year, millions of people not only from Pittsburgh but around the world make it to the stadium for games, concerts, and major events, so there's no better place for us to highlight our amazing pizza," Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz said.

Caliente will be located below the main scoreboard in the south plaza and on the east and west club levels.

They will be offering slices of cheese, pepperoni, and pepperoni and sausage as well as a "variety of beverages" at their concession stands.

This year Caliente is celebrating its 10th anniversary.