Cable detaches on Cedar Point's Power Tower ride

A cable detached from the Power Tower ride at Cedar Point in Ohio, stranding guests off the ground.

CBS affiliate WOIO reported that the Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Ride Safety & Fairs is now investigating after the cable detached from one of the ride's towers on Aug. 10.

Tony Clark, a spokesperson for Cedar Point, told the TV station that the system performed as designed and the ride returned to the loading position. There were no reported injuries, and all riders exited safely.

According to the amusement park's website, the attraction is "temporarily closed."

"Safety is a top priority and the ride will remain closed while we complete a thorough review and inspection of the ride," the park's spokesperson told WOIO.

The ride will be closed until a complete inspection can be done, officials reportedly said.

What is the Power Tower ride?

The amusement park ride, which Cedar Point calls a "state-of-the-art adrenaline factory," features two towers that launch riders 240 feet into the air and two towers that drop riders back down from the same height. Riders experience speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, Cedar Point says.

WOIO reported that the ride was inspected this year, according to records from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The ride, which debuted in 1998, was manufactured by S&S Worldwide, a Utah-based company. It sits in the middle of the park.

Cedar Point is in Sandusky, Ohio. It is owned and operated by Six Flags.