Watch CBS News

Man pleads guilty in cab driver's beating death, gets 19 to 38 years

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/19) 03:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man pleaded guilty to murder and robbery for his role in the 2017 beating death of a cab driver in the city's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Police said King Edwards was one of four men who called a zTrip cab and attacked the driver, Ramadhan Mohamed.

Edwards was sentenced to 19 to 38 years followed by 5 years probation after pleading guilty to third degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery on Tuesday.

Investigators said Edwards, Daniel Russell, Christen Glenn and Hosea Moore allegedly called for the cab, then attacked and robbed the driver when he arrived. Mohamed was later found unresponsive in a yard on Climax Street in Beltzhoover. He died from his injuries.

Russell was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to life without parole for second degree murder and 54 to 108 years for conspiracy to commit robbery. Police said a witness told them he was the one who called the cab.

Mohamed had been working as a zTrip cab driver for just two weeks before the attack.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 4:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.