Bystanders rescue driver in rollover crash in Penn Hills

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Penn Hills on Tuesday evening. 

According to the Penn Hills No.7 Volunteer Fire Company, multiple stations were called to the 600 block of Rodi Road for a vehicle on its roof and into a stream at the intersections of Rodi Road, Tulip Road, and Hoover Road. 

pennhillscrash2.png
Firefighters were called to the scene of the crash on Rodi Road.  Penn Hills No.7 VFC/Facebook

Before the arrival of emergency crews, bystanders and witnesses were able to rescue the driver from the vehicle. 

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. 

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries but their condition was not made available. 

Penn Hills Police Department is investigating the crash. 

