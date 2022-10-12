Buyer Beware: Watching out for flood-damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian arriving in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Florida and in the Carolinas, people here in Western Pennsylvania looking at purchasing a used car should do so with caution.

In the tight used car market, flood-damaged vehicles from Ian's path may end up on a car lot near you.

While one might not think that a used car sold here could be damaged goods from a hurricane, our very distance from the storm makes us prime targets and you don't want one of these cars.

When Hurricane Ian roared across Florida and the South, the image of destruction focused on homes, stranded piles of boats, and flooding.

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2022 shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, the United States. The death toll from Hurricane Ian in the United States has exceeded 110, while hundreds of thousands of customers remain without power. At least 110 people, including 105 in Florida and five in North Carolina, have died due to Ian, according to a tally by CNN on Wednesday. Photo by Rolando López/Xinhua via Getty Images

It's estimated that around 358,000 vehicles were damaged between Florida and the Carolinas in Hurricane Ian.

As a result, flooded-out cars are sold off by insurance companies as salvage, and those vehicles eventually end up making their way to the used car market.

Emilie Voss with CARFAX says that when these vehicles are sold as salvage, their title is forever branded as flood-damaged, but bad actors run them through other states and come out with a clean title.

"They might look fine and dry fine the day you take them home, but they are literally rotting from the inside out," Voss said.

Voss says that the costly issues surrounding these vehicles will surface.

"A lot of these vehicles have mechanical issues, electrical issues, there can be safety issues, maybe the airbags and the brakes aren't working properly and health issues we know that sometimes mold or bacteria can be growing in the seats or in the ventilation system things that you might not see," Voss said.

Many of these vehicles will end up in Texas, Florida, and Kentucky -- but Pennsylvania is a likely landing spot, as well.

"Pennsylvania is fourth for the number of flood cars on the road with flood damage. So it is something that any used car shopper in Pennsylvania should be aware of," Voss said.

Pittsburgh is 24th in the country when it comes to having flood vehicles on the road, and those are the ones that have been identified.

Voss says there are several things that you can do if you're looking to purchase a used car, including:

Having a mechanic look the vehicle over

Check the vehicle's CARFAX report, or a similar competitor

Voss says it the vehicle has been sold at salvage, it will show up in the reports.

When looking at purchasing a used vehicle, Voss says there are some key signs to look for that can help you protect yourself.

"Look at the exposed metal, things like the the latches in the trunk, in the hood, is there rust on them?," Voss asked.

Voss also says to look in a number of other places, including the glove box, under the carpets, in the trunk. When checking these areas, you can look for mud, silt, debris, or anything that shouldn't be there.

Moisture beads are a sign of a vehicle having been flooded, which can be seen in places like the instrument panel, in the headlights, or in the taillights.

A musty smell should be watched for, or even something like an overpowering air freshener trying to cover that smell.

If you think it's too soon for flooded vehicles from Hurricane Ian to be here in Pennsylvania, the used market is so tight and in such high demand, that the vehicles will be moving quickly, and could be here in weeks, if they aren't already here.