Butler Rib and Music Festival is underway

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great food and live music are just some of the things you can enjoy at the Butler Rib and Music Festival.

The festival is taking place all weekend long at the Butler Farm show grounds.

The event brings nationally-known rib masters to Butler County.

Tickets are $7 and parking is just $5.

Today's festivities run from noon until ten o'clock tonight.

