Butler man wanted after allegedly trying to run trooper over during police chase

A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of trying to run a trooper over during a police chase through Butler and Armstrong counties.

State police said 46-year-old Ronald Piper of Butler, who is also suspected of stealing a car to get away after the chase, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

Police said Piper led troopers from the Kittanning and Butler stations on a chase beginning in Butler County and ending in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Police said they deployed spike strips to try and stop Piper, and while a trooper was standing off to the side of the road, Piper tried to hit the trooper.

Piper kept driving into a wooded area, and police said they couldn't find him after he ditched the car and ran away.

On Tuesday, around 5 a.m., police said they received a report of a stolen vehicle on Bear Road, near where the chase ended. Investigators believe Piper stole this vehicle after crashing.

Police said they found the stolen vehicle damaged on State Route 422 near Swartzlander Lane in Clearfield Township.

Anyone with information about Piper's whereabouts is asked to call state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011 and speak to Trooper Swartz.