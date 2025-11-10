Butler father charged with homicide in connection with death of 2-month-old son

A Butler County father has been charged with homicide connected to the death of his 2-month-old son, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Butler County 911 received a report around 2:41 p.m. on Nov. 8 of a 2-month-old not breathing in a home along Spooner Drive in Butler Township. Butler Township police and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene, and found the infant had sustained bruising on his head and torso area, according to a public information report.

The infant was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The father, Vincent Miceli, and the boy's mother were subsequently interviewed by state police. Autopsy results released on Sunday determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

An investigation later determined the boy was under the sole supervision of Miceli on Nov. 8.

Miceli has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. He was taken into custody and transported to the Butler County Prison.