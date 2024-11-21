Police raid homes in Butler during drug sweep, taking 14 people into custody

14 people taken into custody after police raid homes in Butler County drug sweep

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police carried out a drug sweep in Butler Thursday morning, raiding several homes where people are believed to be involved in drug activity.

Shortly before dawn, agents from multiple agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, descended on two homes in Butler on North Chestnut and Locust Street.

Broken-out windows, door frames and broken glass litter the one location on West Locust. People living nearby say SWAT surrounded the house, demanding the occupants come out, using flash bang grenades to compel them.

For about 30 minutes, police issued a shelter-in-place order for those in the area of Locust Street.

One neighbor said he had a feeling something like this was going to happen sooner or later.

"Since I been here for a couple of weeks, I heard about this house and people have said to stay away from this house," said Raymond Golden, who lives near a home that was raided. "Since the very first day I was here, traffic was incredible, the number of people that were here. It looked like police took care of the situation for everyone that lives around here."

State police say 14 people were taken into custody during the sweep. There's been no word on if any of those individuals detained are facing charges.