Package thefts in Butler County under investigation

PROSPECT, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police in Butler County are investigating after packages were allegedly stolen.

"It was my Christmas present to myself," said Brenda Betseh.

Investigators told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah on Dec. 2, between 5 and 8 in the evening, an unknown suspect opened mailboxes on South Franklin Street and North Franklin Street in Prospect.

State troopers say items were taken out of the box they came in and the box was tossed. In other cases, the packages were stolen entirely.

"There's always an increase now just because there's an increase of deliveries, they do happen throughout the whole year," said Trooper Bertha Cazy.

Officials call it a crime of opportunity, one that could land you in prison depending on the value of the property stolen.

"It is people's hard-earned money who are buying their packages so you're depriving people of their items," Cazy said.

Troopers said there are steps you can take so your package doesn't go missing: require a signature, schedule a delivery time, have it dropped off at your neighbors if they are home and get a motion sensor on your porch or camera.