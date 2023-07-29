Butler County man scammed out of more than $2,000 in Target gift cards

CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A 79-year-old man in Butler County was scammed out of more than $2,000 after a hacker told him his computer was locked.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old Willard Green contacted them after he got a message on his computer saying that his computer was locked and he needed to call a number to get the code to unlock it.

When he called the number, the person on the other end of the line said he had to buy $2,500 in Target gift cards and send a picture of the gift cards with the security numbers revealed in order to complete the transaction.

The transactions of the scammer were traced to Russia and no arrests have been made at this time.