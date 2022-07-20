Butler County man faces nearly 300 felony theft counts over improper credit card usage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.

Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.

State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to make it look like he was filling up.

Investigators said Carson allegedly pulled off the scam about 281 times, including 157 times at a Get-Go in Delmont.

State police said Carson also used the card at Get-Go locations in Allegheny County, including Harmar, Monroeville, Richland Township, West Mifflin, as well as in Sarver, Butler County.

Officials said he even used his own grandmother in his alleged scam.

"Every time he'd use the company card for these purchases to try to gain perks to get gas perks for his own benefit," state trooper Stephen Limani said.

"The name on the advantage card wasn't his, it was his grandmother's. She had no knowledge. She was actually in a home at the time."

Investigators said Carson allegedly ran the scam from 2017 to 2019. He now faces 281 felony theft counts. He's free on a $100,000 bond.