Former Butler school board member charged with sexually assaulting employee at nonprofit

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former Butler school board member is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager police said he employed and counseled at his nonprofit.

According to court paperwork, concerned citizens called police after 58-year-old William Halle and the 17-year-old victim were seen on a street curb being intimate around 8:30 p.m. on April 27.

Police said Halle established the Grace Youth and Family Foundation at the Net Outreach Center on Center Avenue in Butler. It also houses the Net Cafe, which police said employed the victim.

During the investigation, police said they found explicit text messages between the two and the victim told police Halle had a sexual relationship with her.

Halle is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault by an employee of a nonprofit association, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and criminal solicitation.

The charges were filed after a judge issued a temporary sexual violence protection order that claimed Halle, who was on the Butler school board, had a sexual relationship with the minor, according to the Butler Eagle.

After an ongoing investigation, Butler police said there's a warrant for Halle's arrest and he's expected to be arraigned this week.