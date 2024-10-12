Watch CBS News
Butler County neighborhood surprises boy battling cancer with parade and pep rally

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Friday night was a night to remember for a young boy in Butler County. 

Chase Collins, an 11-year-old from Jackson Township has been battling T-cell leukemia for the past couple of years and now is in remission. 

He is still facing more than a year of treatment, but the Make-A-Wish Foundation is granting his wish. 

That wish? To head to Disney World! 

On Friday, ahead of his trip to Disney World, his neighbors surprised him with a special pep rally and parade to send him off. 

"I mean, that just makes me happy because I really didn't know this was...I mean, I know this was happening but not this good," he said. "Miss Amanda put a lot of effort into this."

"This is just...the stuff they're doing today is just a small snippet of it," said Brian Collins, Chase's dad. "From the onset, they were providing meals, helping us with our housework, and they hung our Christmas lights the first year." 

Chase and his family will head to Disney on Sunday. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

