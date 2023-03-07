Butler community hosts symposium to spread awareness on dangers of substance abuse

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - As drug and alcohol addiction continues to rise, one county is coming together to prevent it from harming more lives.

The Ellen O'Brien Gaiser Center held a symposium at Butler County Community College.

Panelists discussed everything from the newest drugs to the neuroscience of addiction to the advancements in treatment.

The room was filled with people from the Gaiser Center and Butler County Community College, the school district, and the prison.

"Addiction is a community problem," said Dr. Thomas Brophy, who is the medical director at Gaiser. "The reason for having the whole community is because we need the community to be part of the solution."

Dr. Brophy said they've seen an increase in drug overdoses and deaths, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Every time we look at the last 12 months, we're losing over 100,000 people every year to substance abuse, and a lot of it has to do with fentanyl, but there's always a drug that's sort of leading the way," said Dr. Brophy. "The real problem is, we don't address the mental health of the community."

It's a major concern for Dr. Brophy, as well as keeping drugs out of the hands of youth.

Butler Area School District superintendent, Dr. Brian White, also worries about his students and their future.

"We've definitely seen an increase of vaping with THC-based products," said Dr. White. "So, for kids who are experimenting with THC products, what's the next step? And that's why we're here, to learn more."

"We're even seeing fentanyl get into some of the vape cartridges," said Dr. Brophy. "A lot of kids are purchasing those without having any idea."

Dr. Brophy says fentanyl has been a game-changer because it can be produced in labs.

Dr. White fears this could lead to death for some students. He said these conversations are critical.

"The more conversations we have on the reality of things, the more likely we are to avoid them," said Dr. White.

Dr. Brophy will continue these life-saving discussions with the high school students in the coming weeks.

Dr. White said they've implemented protocols to stop students from vaping, such as a digital hall pass system and staff members monitoring hallways.

Now, they'll be looking at diversionary programs to avoid suspensions.