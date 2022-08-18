Butler Area School District no longer allows snacks for birthday celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Butler Area School District is changing its birthday celebration policy.

The Butler Eagle reports that due to severe life-threatening allergies and ensuring food sanitation, the district says food treats and beverages are not allowed anymore.

Instead, the district encourages parents to send crafts or souvenirs to share with the class when it's their child's birthday.