Business owner in Rostraver Township surrenders to police in embezzlement scheme

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man accused of embezzlement in Westmoreland County has surrendered to police.

Edward Zdobinkski is a part-owner of Triple A Motorsports in Rostraver Township.

According to police, he stole more than $200,000 from the company he co-owns over a yearlong period.

Zdobinkski surrendered to authorities this week after he spent time in Poland while police were looking for him.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 11:10 PM

