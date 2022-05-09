Business owner in Rostraver Township surrenders to police in embezzlement scheme

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man accused of embezzlement in Westmoreland County has surrendered to police.

Edward Zdobinkski is a part-owner of Triple A Motorsports in Rostraver Township.

According to police, he stole more than $200,000 from the company he co-owns over a yearlong period.

Zdobinkski surrendered to authorities this week after he spent time in Poland while police were looking for him.