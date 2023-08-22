Construction on University Line to change several bus routes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is alerting riders that construction on the University Line bus rapid transit project will change several routes beginning Oct. 1.

Four routes that travel through Oakland will no longer serve Downtown and Uptown to keep them from getting stuck in traffic congestion caused by the construction of the rapid transit project, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

Bus routes 61D-Murray, 71A-Negley, 71C-Point Breeze and 71D-Hamilton will end their inbound trips in Oakland and have the word "short" added to their route names and head signs.

Riders can instead take the 61A-North Braddock, 61B-Braddock-Swissvale, 61C-McKeesport-Homestead or 71B-Highland Park bus routes or transfer to these routes in Oakland, PRT said. Transfers are free for three hours for riders who use a ConnectCard or mobile ticket.

Several other service adjustments will be made, all of which can be found on PRT's website. A meeting to discuss the changes is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Dubbed the University Line, the bus rapid transit project will include 23 new stations and exclusive transit-only and bicycle lanes.

The agency said the $291 million system will provide more reliable, convenient and faster service in Downtown, Uptown and Oakland. PRT said it serves more than 30,000 people a day in the Downtown-Uptown-Oakland corridor, connecting the second- and third-largest job centers in the state with five universities.

Construction on the first phase of the project will begin in Downtown this fall. The second phase in Oakland and Uptown is expected to begin next year, PRT said.

The agency said it's working to make sure riders know about the changes ahead of time. It'll place signs at stops and inside buses, and employees will be reminding riders a week before the changes.