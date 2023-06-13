Pittsburgh Bus Rapid Transit project secures all funding after $150M grant agreement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Regional Transit secured a $150 million federal grant for the Bus Rapid Transit line, giving the project all the funding it needs to start construction.

The Federal Transit Administration announced the funding in 2020, and after developing, reviewing and approving the grant, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it was awarded on Tuesday.

The $291 million system will provide more reliable, convenient and faster service with improved amenities, safety features and transit connections in Downtown Pittsburgh, Uptown and Oakland, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said. Dubbed the University Line, it'll include 23 new stations and exclusive transit-only and bicycle lanes.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit serves more than 30,000 people a day in the Downtown-Uptown-Oakland corridor, connecting the second- and third-largest job centers in the state with five universities.

"This will help make the connections in growing business and development areas as well as improve the ability of people to get to and from work. This is how we continue to make this a city that people want to come back to and make their home," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a news release.

The rest of the funding comes from several other sources, including the American Rescue Plan, Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

A $28 million contract with Independence Excavating Inc. was approved for the first phase of construction, which is expected to start this fall Downtown.