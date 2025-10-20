Bus driver hits, kills 2 pedestrians in Indiana County

Two people were killed after being struck by the driver of a bus in Indiana County on Monday, police said.

The Indiana Borough Police Department said in a post on Facebook that two people were killed around 2 p.m. on Monday in the pedestrian crash at the intersection of Philadelphia and Seventh streets. Police said the driver of an Indiana County Transit Authority bus was headed west on Philadelphia Street when they hit the two pedestrians crossing the road.

The identity of the two people killed was not released on Monday. Police released no other information, with the release adding that the investigation is "active, will involve the expertise of several partner agencies, and will be thoroughly and professionally executed."

Monday's deadly crash was the second fatal crash involving pedestrians on Philadelphia Street in Indiana County in the last seven months. In March, the driver of a box truck hit two people in the crosswalk, killing one of them. The Indiana County Coroner's Office said 68-year-old John Reeger was killed, while the identity and the condition of the second person was not released.

In Monday's news released, police said the investigation into the crash in March is "nearing, but has not reached, full close."

"As I said in March, our mission is to enhance the quality of life of everyone we serve - so one crash is too many and any loss of life is unacceptable to us," the news release said.

The release added that city leaders will continue to talk to PennDOT to "identify safety enhancements" for Philadelphia Street.